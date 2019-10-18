|
Donald Maynard Puryear
Raleigh
Donald Maynard Puryear, 70, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Donald was born April 7, 1949 in Franklin County to the late S. Maynard Puryear and Josephine Carter Puryear. He was the owner and operator of Tab Index Inc. of Raleigh.
Surviving: wife of 49 years, Dianne Coleman Puryear; daughter, Kelly P. Gaddy (Jason); son, Matt M. Puryear (Elizabeth); grandchildren: Caleb Bunn, Cameron Puryear, Alayna Gaddy, Braydon Gaddy, Izabella "Jo Jo" Puryear, Leland Puryear; brother, Fred Puryear (Angela); nieces: Michelle Cherry and Kimberly Floyd.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.
Funeral service 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 18, 2019