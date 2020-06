Donald Joseph McQuadeDecember 14, 1927 - June 10, 2020RaleighDon was born in Ohio and grew up in New York. He served in the Army from January 1946 until November 1948 spending time in Germany. Don retired in 1990 having worked for IBM for 25 years.He is survived by his wife Florrie of 65 years, 4 children Kathleen, Kevin (Dawn), Karen (Kevin) and Kenneth (Jennifer), 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandsons.Due to current circumstances, the family will be holding a private prayer service and graveside service on Wednesday, June 17.Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com