Donald Morris Jr.


1959 - 2019
Donald Morris Jr. Obituary
Donald Graham Morris, Jr.

New Hill

Donald "Donnie" Graham Morris, Jr. passed away on March 30, 2019. Donnie was born on July 23, 1959 in Durham, North Carolina to Patricia Heiderman and the late Donald Graham Morris, Sr. At 17 Donnie enlisted with the Navy and served on the flight deck of the air craft carrier USS Forrestal, sending out and bringing in our pilots. He also served as a maintenance engineer for those same planes that he sent out and brought in. Donnie took his job upon the USS Forrestal, as well as his service in our military, very seriously. His mechanical training in the Navy allowed Donnie to pursue his love of "fixing things." Donnie could fix anything as many people have relayed to his family since his passing. Donnie was loved and will be missed by many, both family and friends. Donnie was predeceased by his wife, Georgette Dufresne Morris and his father. He is survived by his mother; his daughter Jennifer (Rick); his son Don, III.; sisters Janet (Joe) and Diana (Dave); brothers Darrel (Jadie) and David; grandchildren Devin, Olivia, Caitlyn, Erin and Gavin; maternal grandmother Elinor Grey Fink as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service and celebration of Donnie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 12, 2019
