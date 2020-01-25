|
|
Donald Haynes Parrish Jr.
June 3, 1941 - January 22, 2020
Smithfield
Smithfield – Donald Haynes Parrish Jr., age 78, passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020 in Smithfield. He was born in Johnston County June 3, 1941 to the late Donald and Lula Searcy Parrish. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by wife, Susan Johnson Parrish; Sister, Catherine Lee; brother in law, Henry Lee. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday January 25, 2020 at 3 PM at Centenary United Methodist Church in Smithfield. Burial will follow at Riverside cemetery in Smithfield. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Mr. Parrish is survived by sons, Victor H. Parrish and wife Gwen of Zebulon, Charles T. Parrish of Smithfield, Kirk Parrish and wife Anna of Pittsboro; Brother in law Ruffin Johnson and wife Connie; Grandchildren, Garrison Parrish, Kenan Parrish, Keira Parrish, Lilly Holder, Kaitlynn McGuyrt, Scott Pearce – Schieber, Elizabeth Parrish, Alexandria Parrish, Cannon Parrish. Mr. Parrish was a member of Centenary First United Methodist Church in Smithfield. He was a very involved father taking interest in his sons sporting events and other activities. He enjoyed watching the Wolf Pack basketball and football games and was a founding member of the Wolf Pack Parents Club.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Parrishfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 25, 2020