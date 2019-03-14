Donald Glenn Powell



Chapel Hill



Donald Glenn Powell (Age 84) of Chapel Hill died at his home March 11, 2019.



Don was born and raised in Durham, the son of late Minnie Harris and Bradley J. Powell. He was a medical illustrator, creating and producing medical art at Duke University and the VA Hospital for over 30 years.



Don is survived by his wife, Martha Kaye (Horne) Powell, daughter Julia Powell Mathews (married to Craig Mathews), and son, Donald Glenn Powell, II (married to Betsy Austin Powell). He also had four grandchildren, Austin and Jameson Mathews and Harrison and McKenzie Powell.



Also surviving are two brothers, James R Powell of Creedmoor, and Patrick L Powell of Durham, plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives too numerous to include in the listing.



The family will receive friends at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 549 Erwin Road, Durham, NC Saturday, March 16 from 1:00 - 3:00PM. No other services are planned.



Any contributions in lieu of flowers may be directed to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church for specific contribution to the Woman's Missionary Union.



The Powell family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences:www.hallwynne.com; select obits.