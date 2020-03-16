|
Donald Russell Schoene
Pittsboro
Donald Russell Schoene died peacefully at home with his wife and daughter at his bedside on March 11, 2020 after a long bladder cancer illness. He was 88 years old and is survived by Barbara, his wife; David and Robin, his son and partner; Ann and Jami, his daughter and partner; Lauren, Matthew, Andrew, and Hayley, his four grandchildren; three cousins, four nieces, and two nephews. His only brother, Robert, predeceased him in 2008.
He was born on May 27, 1931 and spent his childhood in Trenton, IL. He married Barbara Hanna in 1954.
In 1959, he joined Chrysler Corporation as a budget analyst and stayed through thick and thin for the next 32 years until his retirement as EVP of Finance in 1991.
When not working, he led his family in many sailing and world travel adventures, including living abroad, returning to the US on a 38 ft sailboat in 1971, and experiencing places and cultures in Asia, Europe and the Americas. They eventually settled into a rhythm of spending summers in Tennessee and winters in South Carolina, and in 2007, moved to NC, to be near their daughters' family.
Don lived a life full of family adventure, spiritual growth, and ministry to those around him and will be missed dearly. A memorial service will be held in July.
The family requests any donations be made to: UUMC SPIRITUAL GROWTH FUND, Chapel Hill, NC, a fund Don established to promote the contemplative lives of UUMC members, or INTER FAITH COUNCIL FOR SOCIAL SERVICE, Chapel Hill, NC.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 16, 2020