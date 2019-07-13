Donald Ray Flack



Fuquay-Varina



Donald Ray Flack, beloved husband of Carol Seffing Flack, died on Thursday July 4, 2019, at the age of 93. He was born at home in Amsden, Seneca County, Ohio, to Herschel Leland Flack and Edna Harrison Flack. Don was valedictorian of his class at Jackson-Liberty school, graduating in 1943. He served with the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101stAirborne Division in Europe during World War II (1944 – 1945), receiving an honorable discharge as a Private First Class in April of 1946. He attended Bowling Green State University, where he met and fell in love with Carol Seffing. They were wed on June 4, 1949, the day after he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, minoring in math. He worked for Proctor & Gamble, Hilton Davis Chemical, Baker Chemical, and Allied Chemical before retiring from Ciba-Geigy Chemical in 1987. The couple lived in Mobile, Alabama, until relocating to Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, in 2004 to be closer to family. Don was predeceased by his two older brothers, Robert and Ralph; his son, David Lee Flack (2017); and his grandson, Army Specialist Bradley Scott Beard (KIA 2004). He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carol; their three daughters and sons-in-law Diane Flack (Neil) Holliday, Elisabeth Flack (Randy) Beard, and Barbara Flack (Bill) Grotzinger; daughter-in-law Patricia Norwood Flack; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Published in The News & Observer on July 13, 2019