Donald Ray Lacefield
Chapel Hill
Donald Ray Lacefield was born September 19, 1952 in Walters, Oklahoma and died peacefully at home on September 24, 2019 in Chapel Hill after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Don grew up in and around Temple, Oklahoma where he graduated from Temple High School in 1970. He then attended Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma before purchasing an auto dealership with his brother, Steve, in their hometown of Temple. Don and Carla Denise Lacefield (née Benson) were married in Temple on December 18, 1976.
Don always attributed his move to North Carolina to fate. Don won a coin flip with his brother that allowed he and Carla to take a sales incentive trip for two to Paris and Amsterdam sponsored by General Motors. It was on this trip that they learned that a Chevrolet dealership in Hillsborough was for sale. Seizing the opportunity, he moved his family from Oklahoma to North Carolina, where he operated the dealership on Churton Street for 27 years. He oversaw and guided the transformation of the business into a multiple brand General Motors franchise that proudly served the community. Don also helped found the Commonwealth Insurance Company and served on the Board of Directors. In addition to his Hillsborough dealership, he also participated in the ownership and management of dealerships in Chapel Hill and Sanford during his career. A true car enthusiast, Don was an active member of the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association, including a term as its treasurer.
In addition to his business interests, Don was committed to serving the Hillsborough, Durham, and Chapel Hill areas through community service. He was a longtime member of the Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce, including a term as president. During his tenure at the Chamber, he was instrumental in the founding of Hog Day, a Hillsborough tradition that has continued for 36 years.
Likewise, Don was an active member of the Durham Lions Club and has been a devoted deacon at Grey Stone Church in Durham. Having a strong faith, Don and Carla led monthly services at Hillcrest Convalescent Center for a number of years. Don also served on the Duke University Board of Visitors, and together with his wife, Carla, served on the Duke Eye Center Advisory Board. Don was a member of Governors Club, where he and Carla have been residents since 1999.
Don enjoyed a round of golf, playing cards, watching sports and hunting. He especially enjoyed traveling with his family, in particular, Las Vegas and Half Moon, Jamaica. Don was an avid Oklahoma Sooners fan and had split loyalties to Duke and UNC.
To many, Don will be remembered as a respected businessman, though to friends and family, he will be remembered as a caring friend and a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was happiest spending time with his family and always put their needs first. "DonDon", as he is called by his grandchildren, enjoyed his retirement by being an active part in his grandchildren's lives. It is through his first grandson that Don was able to live out his lifelong dream of becoming a youth football coach. Don was the consummate Southern Gentleman and his jovial personality, quick wit, thoughtfulness and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Arville and Pearlene Lacefield; his brother, Steve Lacefield; and his nephew, Brandon Lacefield. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carla; his daughters, Fancy Hogan and Haley Hall; his son-in-laws, Hobson Hogan and John Hall; his grandsons, Nicholas, Sutton and Reed Hogan; his granddaughter, Marnie Hall; his father-in-law, Billy Bob Benson; his sister, Iowana Walch; his nephews, Dustin Tahmahkera and Farron Lacefield; his niece, Farrah Butler; and his sister-in-law, Jackie Lacefield.
The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and other caregivers who helped care for and support Don in his battle with cancer. The family acknowledges and prays for those who remain in the fight.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Donald Ray Lacefield will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00 am at Grey Stone Church, 2601 Hillsborough Road in Durham, North Carolina. Officiating the service will be Senior Pastor Clay Waters. A reception in the church parlor will follow the service. Don was laid to rest at private burial service at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham on Friday, September 27th.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Don's memory to Angels Among Us (www.angelsamongus.org), an organization supporting The Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke, the Duke Eye Center (www.gifts.duke.edu) or to the ().
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 29, 2019