Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Thompson Obituary
Donald Jolley Thompson

May 17, 1928 - May 23, 2019

Chapel Hill

Donald Jolley Thompson, of Boston (Jamaica Plain), formerly of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Lincoln, MA. Born in Winchester, MA, Don died peacefully on May 23, 2019 at Sherrill House having celebrated his 91st birthday on May 17th. He is survived by his devoted brother, William Foss Thompson & sister-in-law, Juliana Wilson Thompson of Boston; devoted nephew Donald Jolley Thompson (Cambridge, MA) & nieces Alexandra Hart Thompson (Toronto, Canada), Margaret Balfour Thompson (Manchester, MA) as well as cousins Susan Foss Hickey (Portland, OR), Lynn Hickey Knight (Sanford, North Carolina) & Ann Rowland Hickey Greenhalgh (London, England). Predeceased by his parents William L. Thompson and Mildred Foss Thompson. A graduate of Winchester High School (1945), (Buckingham) Browne & Nichols (Post Graduate 1946), attended Kenyon College (2 years), graduated from Babson College (1951). A United States Air Force (1951-1954) veteran, Don was a First Lieutenant, serving as hospital administrator in Suwon, Korea during the Korean Conflict. Worked at Thompson Water Cooler (1954-1962), Houghton Mifflin Co (1962-1966) and was the Trust Operations Officer at Cambridge Trust Co (1966-1984). While at Cambridge Trust, Don, proficient in computers when few others were, designed a computer system which revolutionized trust record keeping and was used by other similar trust banks. Upon retirement in 1984 from Cambridge Trust, he moved to Carolina Meadows, Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He moved back to Boston in June, 2017. Don was devoted to his immediate and extended family, showering them with love and devotion, including his wry sense of humor. His friendship was a wonderful gift shared with all who came into his presence. He was especially devoted to his German Shepherds and other dogs. Don gave of his time, talent and treasure serving many years as a member of the Board of Trustees and Treasurer of Sherrill House when it opened its doors in 1970. He is a longtime member of Trinity Church, Copley Square and member of Duke University Chapel, Durham, North Carolina. Don's family is very grateful for the wonderful care provided by the nurses, aides and staff during his last months while a resident at Sherrill House. Don was especially appreciative for the love and care shared by Sarah Borgeson and Pattyanne Lyons of the Sherrill House staff. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Church, Copley Square in the early fall, date and time to be announced. Internment of his ashes will be in the family plot in Lincoln, MA. Gifts in his memory may be made to Sherrill House, 135 South Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02135 or Trinity Church in the City of Boston, 206 Clarendon Street, Boston, MA 02116. Arrangements by Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington Street, Brookline, MA 02445.
Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now