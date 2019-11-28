|
Donna Hamilton Malone
Raleigh
Donna Hamilton Malone, 69, passed away on Monday, November 25, at the Hillcrest Convalescence Center in Raleigh, following a lengthy illness due to complications from diabetes leading to renal failure.
She was born on February 15, 1950, in Goldsboro, N. C., to Lacey and Dolores Hamilton.
She is survived by her husband, Charles J. Malone; one son, David Malone, his wife Kara, and grandson, Henry, of Raleigh; sisters: Madeline Hamilton, of Raleigh; Sandy Newton of Charlotte; niece, Sharon Connelly of Brooklyn, N.Y.; nephew, Craig Newton, of Charlotte.
Other survivors include brother-in-law, the Rev. E. T. Malone, Jr. of Warrenton, N. C., and his children, Anna M. Connell and her children, of Port St. Joe, Fla.; Ned Malone and his wife, Josie, and their children, of Washington, D. C., and sister-in-law, Janine Malone of Zebulon and her children, Samuel Malone and his wife Ligia, of New York City, and Benjamin Malone and his wife Emily and their child, of Princeton, N. J.
Donna was a graduate of Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh and received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Campbell University. She was the office manager for Pioneer Awning & Window Company of Raleigh and later was an office assistant for the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources. In addition, she was a longtime substitute teacher in the Wake County public school system. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity and had previously served as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the altar guild.
She was known for her kind spirit and love of family. She was always happy if she had her family around, in good times or bad.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, at Church of the Nativity at 8849 Ray Road in Raleigh, with a reception following the service. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Nativity on Friday the evening before the Saturday service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Susan G. Koman Foundation for the Cure at ww5.koman.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 28, 2019