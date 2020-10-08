Donna J. Kahwati



July 13, 1944 - October 2, 2020



Chapel Hill



Former resident of Rochester, NY and Homosassa, FL died at her home in Chapel Hill, NC on October 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Marjorie Quinn Sullivan and father Donald James Sullivan. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Ghassan (Gus) Kahwati, daughter Leila Kahwati (Richard Oh), sons Mark Kahwati (Erin Kahwati) and Damon Kahwati (Christopher Richards), and daughter Sheila Kahwati Foster (Dan Foster). She was 'Teta' to six grandchildren: Caroline Kahwati, Ghassan R. J. Kahwati, Elena Rose Oh, Cormac Kahwati, Charlie Foster, and Molly Foster. She is also survived by two brothers, William Sullivan and Patrick Sullivan and three sisters, Maureen Sullivan, Kathleen Grimsland, and Carol Sullivan. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Mrs. Kahwati was a 1962 graduate of Nazareth Academy in Rochester, NY and went on to serve as a medic in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war era. She devoted her life to raising her four children before returning to college to earn her degree with honors. She was a lifelong learner enjoying many hobbies and activities including kayaking, knitting and crocheting, traveling, and reading. She was an informed citizen passionate about sharing her time and resources with others. Donna served all of the communities where she lived. She was a literacy volunteer, a Braille translator, and an election poll worker. She knitted caps for premature babies through multiple knitting clubs, prepared and served food at community kitchens, and wrapped holiday gifts for families in need. Most recently Donna sewed over 300 cloth face masks for local organizations to support COVID prevention efforts. She will be remembered most for her sense of humor and steadfast commitment to local, regional, and national causes to preserve the environment and improve the human condition.



At her request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests planting a tree in her honor (Arbor Day Foundation) or making a donation to one of her favorite causes: Environmental Defense Fund, Book Harvest of Durham, NC, or Common Cause Education Fund.



