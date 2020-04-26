|
|
Donna Leigh Woolnough Sotomayor
November 4, 1966 - April 10, 2020
Raleigh
Donna Leigh Sotomayor, 53, of Raleigh, NC, passed away at home on April 10, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Donna was born in Hempstead NY, on November 4, 1966 to the late Donald Albert and late Joan Helen Woolnough.
Donna enjoyed working for the Wake County Public Schools System as a Teacher's Assistant for the last several years of her career. She also enjoyed cooking, reading, visiting her parents in Calabash, and chatting with her family and friends. She loved the Holidays; especially watching the Christmas in July Lifetime Shows, visiting NYC to celebrate with the family, as well as celebrating the 2019 holidays at home with many family members in attendance.
Donna's fondest memories include her birthday in 2019, the miracle birth of her daughter Isabelle, as well as supporting her in events she was involved in. A recent highlight was Donna's trip to experience the majestic Grand Canyon.
Donna is survived by her dearest husband of 27 years, Eddie, and cherished daughter, Isabelle. She is also survived by her sisters, Lynne H. Fox and husband Edward of Calabash, NC and Jill M. Hourigan and husband Chris of San Jose, CA; and niece, Anastasia Baratta and husband Johnny of Charlotte, NC.
Donna is preceded in death by her loving parents and beloved pets: Pumpkin, Pepper and Cookie.
A private family graveside service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park in Raleigh, NC on April 18, 2020. A celebration of Donna's life will be held during her birthday month in November 2020.
The family of Donna, Eddie, and Isabelle Sotomayor wishes to thank many individuals and groups who have provided assistance to our family over the last 10 years including: Dr. Alan Kritz, MD of Rex Hematology Oncology Associates, Kimberly Fradel and all the volunteers of KidsCan!, Camp Kesem, Holt Brothers Foundation, Fill the Bucket Foundation, Cleaning for a Reason, Helene Foundation, Pine Hollow Middle School & Middle Creek High School, Ravenscroft School, The Golden Girls (Erin, Leigh Ayn and Veronica), Y-Guides: The Amazing Pony Tales, NCFC Youth Challenge Soccer, and Transitions LifeCare are among the many to name.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The Ora Lee Smith Cancer Foundation at www.OraLee.org.
Condolences may be sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 26, 2020