Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W. Williams St.
Apex, NC
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations
100 N. Courntry Club Road
Brevard, NC
View Map
Donna Miller


1952 - 2019
Donna Miller Obituary
Donna Garren Miller

November 26, 1952 - April 8, 2019

Apex

Donna Garren Miller, 66, of Apex, died Monday, April 8, 2019 of cardiac amyloidosis and systolic heart failure at her home in Apex.

Donna was born in Brevard, NC to the late Robert David Garren and Lucille Nix Garren. She was a graduate of Brevard High School class of 1971 and NC State University class of 1975.

Donna is survived by her husband of 45 years, Wayne Miller; brother, Randall Garren; sisters, June Jones (Van) and Vivian Rose (Mike); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 6-8PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502 and 1-3PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home, 100 Country Club Rd, Brevard, NC 28712, followed by interment at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory, Pisgah Forest, NC.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851, www.themmrf.org

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019
