Donna Garren Miller
November 26, 1952 - April 8, 2019
Apex
Donna Garren Miller, 66, of Apex, died Monday, April 8, 2019 of cardiac amyloidosis and systolic heart failure at her home in Apex.
Donna was born in Brevard, NC to the late Robert David Garren and Lucille Nix Garren. She was a graduate of Brevard High School class of 1971 and NC State University class of 1975.
Donna is survived by her husband of 45 years, Wayne Miller; brother, Randall Garren; sisters, June Jones (Van) and Vivian Rose (Mike); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6-8PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502 and 1-3PM Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Moore Funeral Home, 100 Country Club Rd, Brevard, NC 28712, followed by interment at Blue Ridge Gardens of Memory, Pisgah Forest, NC.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave, 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851, www.themmrf.org
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2019