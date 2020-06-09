Donna Winters LaRoche



October 17, 1947 - June 3, 2020



Durham



Donna Winters LaRoche, 72, of Durham, passed away Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, peacefully in her home.



Viewing will be on Tuesday, from 12 - 5, at Haywood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, at 11 am, at the Carolina Biblical Gardens, in Garner.



A native of Raleigh, Donna was born on October 17, 1947, the third of eight children, born to John Wesley Winters and Marie Montague Winters. She attended Saint Monica's School, the Sacred Heart Cathedral School and Cardinal Gibbons, through her grade school years. After graduating high school, she attended the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, for a semester, before returning closer to home, to attend Saint Augustine's College. She would graduate with a degree in Business Administration, as well as, meet her future husband, Raleigh F. LaRoche, Jr. Donna spent many years in service, with the N.C. Dept. of Revenue and the N.C. Dept. of Admin., until she retired in 2012. Then, returning for service, until earlier this year.



Donna is survived by her son, Raleigh F. LaRoche, III, of Raleigh; her sister, Naomi Winters, of Wake Forest; her sister, Rebecca Kay, of Raleigh; her brother, Roland Winters, of Raleigh; her niece, Courtney C. Gunter, of Rockville, MD; her nephew, Cameron Carter, of Atlanta, GA; her nephew, John W. Winters, III, of Raleigh; her nephew, Noel Winters, of Raleigh; her niece, Marie Winters, of Raleigh; her niece, S. Colette Kay, of Raleigh; her nephew, Larry Kay, Jr., of Lillington; her sister in law, Susanna Winters, of Raleigh; her brother in law, Larry Kay, Sr., of Raleigh.



