Donnie Alvis Clark
1935 - 2020
July 19, 1935 - November 28, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Donnie Alvis Clark, 85, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home. Born in Durham, the son of the late Jesse Charles Clark and Iola Jane Emory Clark. In addition to his parents, Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Sandra Parrish Clark.
Mr. Clark retired from Duke University in the Telecommunications Department as an installer's supervisor after 45 years of service. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church and loved to golf, play softball and fish. Mr. Clark was an avid Duke Fan. He also loved to go camping, take trips to the beach, boating and coaching his sons.
Mr. Clark is survived by his sons, Charles Clark and wife Rhonda, Dwayne Clark and wife Valare, Barry Clark and wife Katie; grandchildren, Brittany Rice and husband Chris, Jared Clark and wife Alex, Mallory Ray and husband Brandon, Connor Clark and wife Alisha, Amie Clark, Jansen Clark and wife Grayson; step-grandchild, Riky Lynch; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey Rice, Hannah Rice, and Anderson Clark.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2nd at Faith Baptist Church with Charles Clark and Pastor Andrew Ivester officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Transitions Life Hospice, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
The family would like give a special thanks to Tracey Locklear for her loving care and concern for Mr. Clark.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Faith Baptist Church
DEC
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
