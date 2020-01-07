Home

Donny Clifton Felts

August 6, 1942 - January 5, 2020

Wilmington, NC

Donny Clifton Felts passed away early Sunday morning, January 5th. Donny was originally from Henderson, NC where he grew up. He was a graduate of Henderson High School, class of 1960. Donny served four years in the US Navy on the Franklin D. Roosevelt. After the Navy he returned to Raleigh, NC where he would raise his family. Donny worked at various grocery stores in the North Raleigh area throughout his career as a butcher and meat market manager. In 2004 he retired and moved to Wilmington with his wife Eileen. He would continue to work part time at the Fresh Market in Wilmington until his health would no longer allow him to. He enjoyed going to the gym, concerts, fishing, and just being down on the coast. Donny had been at Brightmore of Wilmington for the past several months where he was well cared for and made comfortable in his final days. Donny is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eileen, and two sons Anthony and Greg.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 7, 2020
