Dora Fort Cutler
August 23, 1929 - September 10, 2020
Tarboro
Dora Fort Cutler, 91, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Nash General Hospital in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday September 13, 2020 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Tarboro. Family will be receiving friends at the family home immediately following the service.
She was born on August 23, 1929 to John Edgar Fort and Sarah Hall Fort in Fayetteville, NC.
While working for Carolina Telephone in Fayetteville, Dora met her husband Jack E. Cutler. After their marriage in 1958, they lived in Fayetteville, Whiteville and Kinston before settling in Tarboro, NC in 1966. While in Tarboro, she was very active in the Tarboro Woman's Club, Calvary Episcopal Church, Tarboro Swim Club and hosted many Bridge and Canasta card games in her home. Between her volunteer work and watching ACC Basketball games, she was a Teacher's Assistant at Stocks Elementary school for 17 years and enjoyed preparing her signature blonde brownies for friends in Tarboro. Throughout her life, Dora loved flowers and gardening.
Dora was predeceased by her husband Jack Ellison Cutler, in 2015, her parents; half-brother, James B. Fort, Sr; half-sister, Maude McCall; brother, John Edgar Fort, Jr.; and sisters, Virginia Devane, Margaret Stanton and Lillie Coleman. She is survived by her sons Mark Anderson Cutler of Chocowinity, NC; and Jack "Jay" Ellison Cutler, Jr of Tarboro, NC; Sister Mildred Kilpatrick of Fayetteville, NC and brother, Samuel Fort (Doris) of Hope Mills; and Grandchildren Sarah (Jon) Cutler Robertson of Raleigh, NC; Bradford (Sarah) Ellison Cutler of Raleigh, NC; Jack Rhyne Cutler of Elon College, NC; and Caroline Grace Cutler of Mooresville, NC.
