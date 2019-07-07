Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the home of Martha and Allen Hayes
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Doris B. Harney


1923 - 2019
Doris B. Harney Obituary
Doris B. Harney

Raleigh

Doris Elizabeth Baumgartner Harney, 96, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her daughter's home in Raleigh, NC on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born on April 4, 1923 in Loraine, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Charles Otto Baumgartner and Nellie Rae Tucker Baumgartner, and wife of the late William Walter Harney.

She is survived by her children: Linda (Bill) Jackson, AZ; Steven Harney; John Robert (Suzanne) Harney, FL; Richard (Betsy) Harney, IL; Martha (Allen) Hayes, NC; Karen Harney, IL. She is also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and twelve nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Note in the Pocket, 5100 Lacy Ave, Raleigh, NC 27609, or to the .

Family will receive friends at the home of Martha and Allen Hayes in Raleigh, NC on Wednesday, July 10th from 2:00-4:00 PM. Services and interment in Peoria, Illinois are to be arranged for later this summer.

Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019
