Doris Elizabeth Baumgartner Harney, 96, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her daughter's home in Raleigh, NC on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born on April 4, 1923 in Loraine, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Charles Otto Baumgartner and Nellie Rae Tucker Baumgartner, and wife of the late William Walter Harney.



She is survived by her children: Linda (Bill) Jackson, AZ; Steven Harney; John Robert (Suzanne) Harney, FL; Richard (Betsy) Harney, IL; Martha (Allen) Hayes, NC; Karen Harney, IL. She is also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and twelve nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Note in the Pocket, 5100 Lacy Ave, Raleigh, NC 27609, or to the .



Family will receive friends at the home of Martha and Allen Hayes in Raleigh, NC on Wednesday, July 10th from 2:00-4:00 PM. Services and interment in Peoria, Illinois are to be arranged for later this summer.



A Full Tribute, online guestbook and updated arrangements are available at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on July 7, 2019