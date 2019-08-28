|
Doris Faye Brinson
October 16, 1941 - August 15, 2019
Raleigh
Doris Faye Brooks Brinson, age 77, peacefully departed this life Thursday afternoon, August 15, 2019 in her home in Raleigh, NC. She was the second daughter of the late Ellis Wallace Brooks and Wilma Woods Brooks.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ellis Woods Brooks.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dr. Leslie Clay Brinson; children: Derek Brinson (Stephanie) of Raleigh, Tonia McKinnie (Dr. Michael) of Charleston, SC, Maria Skelton (Kevin) of Apex, NC and Melissa Brinson (Atty. Scott Scurfield), also of Raleigh; three grandsons: Jordan McKinnie (Apaala Chatterjee), Robin McKinnie and Justin Isley; three sisters: Janice Drumwright (Joseph) of Roxboro, Carolyn Jean Brooks Powell of Silver Spring, MD and Donna Gail Brooks, also of Raleigh; two sisters-in-law, Gloria Brooks of Macon, GA and Bettie Brinson; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral service was Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00pm at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, 145 Allen Chapel Church Road, Roxboro, NC with the Rev. Gregory Jones who provided the eulogy and the Rev. Larry McDonald, pastor, officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was Monday at the church from 10:30am to 12:00pm during which time the "Ivy Beyond the Wall" ceremony took place from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. of which she was a member.
Cunningham and Nelson Funeral Directors were in charge of the service of comfort for Doris Faye Brooks Brinson.
Online condolences may be expressed at cunninghamnelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019