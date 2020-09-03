1/1
Doris Burdette
1931 - 2020
Doris Etheridge Burdette

September 7, 1931 - September 1, 2020

Wilson

Doris Etheridge Burdette, 88 of Wilson passed away Tuesday. Her funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Joyner's Funeral Home, Wilson. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Bill Groce and Rev. Mike Scott will officiate.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1 – 1:45 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.

Doris is survived by her husband, Gary Ray Burdette of the home; sons, Leonard "Skeeter" Etheridge and wife, Lea Ann of Lucama and Larry Dean Etheridge of Wilson; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and her sisters, Frances Lucas of Bailey and Linda Perry of Garner.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Gray Etheridge; sons, Bobby Gerald Etheridge and Gregory Scott Etheridge; parents, Crayton Jefferson Davis and Nancy Faulk Davis and step-mother, Eunice Davis; sisters, Retha Bass, Ruth Jenkins, Lucille Lucas and Eleanor Rose and her brothers, James Davis and Clifford Davis.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to help with the end of life expenses, Joyner's Funeral Home, PO Box 425, Wilson, North Carolina 27894.

Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral
02:00 PM
Joyners Funeral Home
SEP
5
Interment
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Joyners Funeral Home
4100 Raleigh Rd Parkway
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-3197
