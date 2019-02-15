Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Social Plains Baptist Church
639 Hagwood Road
Zebulon, NC
Doris Carlyle Obituary
Doris Neville Carlyle

Zebulon

Doris Neville Carlyle, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born October 2, 1934 in Wake County to the late Foster Neville and Virginia Jones Neville. Doris worked as a customer service representative with RBC Bank for 30 years.

Funeral service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Social Plains Baptist Church, 639 Hagwood Road, Zebulon, NC 27597. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545 and other times at the home, 264 Clinton Carlyle Road, Zebulon, NC 27597.

Doris is survived by her sons: Donald Curtis Carlyle, Sr. (Rhonda) and Jerry Burton Carlyle (Susie), both of Zebulon; grandson: Curt Carlyle of Raleigh; brother, Randy Carlyle (Debra) of Zebulon.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Curtis Carlyle and sister, D. Alexena "Alec" Neville Carlyle.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2019
