Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Raleigh, NC
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael's Catholic Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Pine Forest Memorial Gardens
Wake Forest, NC
Doris Elizabeth Bailey


Doris Elizabeth Bailey Obituary
Doris Elizabeth Bailey

May 20, 1943 - February 28, 2019

Raleigh

Doris Elizabeth Bailey of Raleigh died peacefully on Wednesday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 75.

Doris was a devoted wife; a loving mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend; a proud grandmother; a dedicated nurse and community servant; and a devout Catholic. Her three children, John, Karen, and Kevin; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Connor, Harrison, Hunter, Abigail, John 'Henry', and Hope; and two brothers, Tom and Dennis survive her.

She was the heart of her family and she will be dearly missed.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Raleigh at 10am followed by funeral Mass at 11am. A brief graveside service will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest.

In lieu of flowers, Doris asked that donations be made to benefit Birth Choice of Wake County (www.birthchoicewake.org). For additional information, directions, or to share a memory please visit the Renaissance Funeral Home website (www.rfhr.com).
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019
