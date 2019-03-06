|
|
Doris Elizabeth Bailey
May 20, 1943 - February 28, 2019
Raleigh
Doris Elizabeth Bailey of Raleigh died peacefully on Wednesday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 75.
Doris was a devoted wife; a loving mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend; a proud grandmother; a dedicated nurse and community servant; and a devout Catholic. Her three children, John, Karen, and Kevin; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Connor, Harrison, Hunter, Abigail, John 'Henry', and Hope; and two brothers, Tom and Dennis survive her.
She was the heart of her family and she will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Raleigh at 10am followed by funeral Mass at 11am. A brief graveside service will follow at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest.
In lieu of flowers, Doris asked that donations be made to benefit Birth Choice of Wake County (www.birthchoicewake.org). For additional information, directions, or to share a memory please visit the Renaissance Funeral Home website (www.rfhr.com).
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 6, 2019