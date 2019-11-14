|
|
Doris Mae
(Doeren) Eutizzi
Morrisville
Doris Mae (Doeren) Eutizzi, 91, died Saturday November 9, 2019, at Preston Point in Morrisville, NC. Doris was born August 2, 1928 in De Pere, WI, to her late parents, Sophie (Van Vonderen) and William Doeren. Doris was married to Henry Johnson on October 23, 1948 until his death Oct 9, 1958. Doris then married Vincent James Eutizzi on April 8, 1961 in De Pere, WI.
Doris was a homemaker, then office manager for over 20 years in Mequon, WI. Doris moved to NC in 2004. She was an avid bowler, loved scrabble, cribbage, crossword puzzles and card games. Also a huge sports fan! At Heritage Pines community, she enjoyed playing poker, dominoes, and bowling league with her dear friends.
Doris is survived by three of her six children, Linda Sue (Johnson) Williams, of Mequon, WI, John Henry Johnson (Sandi) of Apex, NC, and Julie Ann (Eutizzi) Durand (Peter) of Cary, NC, 14 Grand-children, 11 Great-grandchildren, daughter in-law Susan Eutizzi (widow of James Vincent Eutizzi). She is preceded in death by her six brothers and sisters: Earl, Donald, Lenore, Ruth, Francis and Roger, husband Hank, husband Vincent, children Joy Ann (Johnson) Leamon, Constance Lee (Johnson) Knox, and James Vincent Eutizzi. Doris will be missed by anyone and everyone that knew her.
Visitation will be from 3-5 pm on Sunday, November 17th, at the Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, NC. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 18th, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, NC (small reception to follow in the Parish Center).
There will also be a visitation on Friday, November 22nd from 12-2:00pm at the Erickson-Rochon & Nash Funeral Home in Iron Mountain, MI. Burial will follow at Cemetery Park, in Iron Mountain, MI.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please send donations in Doris Eutizzi's name to either of the following: ALS-Wisconsin Chapter (www.Alsawi.org) or ().
Published in The News & Observer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019