Doris Helen Green
June 3, 1932 - March 4, 2020
Fuquay Varina
Doris Helen Scott Green, 87, of Fuquay Varina, NC, formerly of Garner, NC and Warren, MI, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 4, 2020 at Windsor Point in Fuquay Varina, NC. Born June 3, 1932 in Detroit, MI, she is predeceased by her parents, Charles Walter and Loretta (Pawlowski) Scott of Detroit; her late husband of 52 years, Richard Duane Green, of Garner, NC, formerly of Warren, MI and her sister Betty (Fred) Livingston of MI.
Doris was a loving, creative and faith filled stay at home mom while raising her 4 children. During this time her creativity was displayed through her sewing of clothes and costumes and she was always a fabulous cook. When their youngest child was a senior in high school, she returned to the workforce as a legal secretary where she not only was appreciated for her administrative skills but would make elaborate birthday cakes for all the staff.
She and Richard moved to Garner, NC when their only grandchildren were moving to NC. She was an incredible grandmother and shared her love of crafts and cardmaking with all of her grandchildren. For many years, she was a very active member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Garner, NC including making beautiful banners to hang in the sanctuary and a keepsake banner for each of the children that were baptized in St. Andrews.
She is survived by her brother Charles (Diana) Scott of AZ and her four children, Diane Green of Royal Oak, MI; James (Jackie) Green of Sanford, NC; Duane Green of Clawson, MI and Michele (David) Budd of Katy, TX; 4 grandchildren, Jason (Kelsy) Green of Raleigh; Angelica Green of Raleigh; Justin and Emily Budd of Katy, TX. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 13th at Fuquay Varina United Methodist Church, 100 S. Judd Parkway, Fuquay Varina, NC at 2:30 pm. The family will receive visitors at 2pm.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020