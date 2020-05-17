Doris H. Roberts
Doris H. Roberts

December 17, 1927- May 3, 2020

Raleigh

Doris H. Roberts of Raleigh, formerly of Richmond, VA, passed away at home in Raleigh on May 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Irving Roberts of Richmond VA . She is survived by her sons, Raymond Roberts and Charlie Allsopp (Angela), step daughters Ellen Roberts (Judith) and Susan Atlas (Valorie), four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Memorial service to be determined. The family requests any donations made in her memory be made to NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, at a NAMI local chapter. Further information and remembrance, https://rememberingdoris.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 17, 2020.
