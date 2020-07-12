Doris Haas

Doris Binnig Haas



May 3, 1932 - July 7, 2020



Knightdale



Doris Binnig Haas, 88, peacefully passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at her home. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany, however lived most of her life in Winston-Salem, NC until 2015 when she moved to Knightdale, NC to be closer to family. Doris is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Ballard and husband Jeff (who she referred to as her son) of Knightdale, Karen Bunnell of Delaware; grandson Richard Ballard of Durham; granddaughter, Hannah Eason (Kekoa) of Knightdale, grandson Phil Kara-Eneff of Delaware; great grandson Brayden Kara-Eneff, all who lovingly referred to her as "Oma"; and sister Ruth Schädlich of Germany. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Haas of 57 years and grandson David Kara-Eneff.



Doris and her husband were part of the founding members of the Triad German Club in Winston-Salem and heavily contributed their time to many of the Oktoberfests held there.



A service of prayer for internment will be scheduled on a later date at Augsburg Lutheran Church in Winston-Salem. Memorial contributions may be made to Augsburg Lutheran Church Memorial Fund: 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101



