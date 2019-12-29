Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
8304 Leesville Road
Raleigh, NC
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
8304 Leesville Road
Raleigh, NC
Doris Hamrick Johnston


1928 - 2019
Doris Hamrick Johnston Obituary
Doris Hamrick Johnston

March 15, 1928 - December 18, 2019

Raleigh

Doris Hamrick Johnston, 91, of Raleigh, died on December 18, 2019. She attended Gardner Webb College and went to receive her music degree from Limestone College.

Doris was a piano and organ teacher, teaching all the way up until a few years ago. Doris was a past President of the Raleigh Music Club, and past Regent of Micajah Bullock Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution. She also served on the DAR 1976 Bi-Centennial Committee, helping select and arrange the music for North Carolina Week in Washington DC. Doris was a devoted member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Doris is survived by her sons, Stephen N. Johnston, Jr. and wife, Bobbie, and Fitz Johnston and wife, Shannon; and grandchildren, Trip Johnston, Robert Johnston, Kyle Johnston and Meredith Coffey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen N. Johnston, Sr. and her parents, Gard and Quill Hamrick; and half-sister, Sara Lawhon.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2 at 11:00am, with visitation beginning at 10:00am, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 8304 Leesville Road, Raleigh, NC.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019
