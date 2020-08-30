1/1
Doris Hawley
1934 - 2020
Doris Bass Hawley

January 4, 1934 - August 28, 2020

Raleigh

Our sweet Mom passed away on the morning of August 28th, peacefully, as she slept, no doubt dreaming of joining her husband of 60 years, Norman, in eternal heavenly life.

Born in Durham and married with children at an early age, Mom worked tirelessly to care for her family while also enjoying a career with Dealers Supply Co.

An avid golfer, after retirement most days included time spent with her buddies on the course at Willowhaven CC. For many years weekends were spent at the lake or beach. She was fortunate to travel abroad, and take her most beloved RV trips across country with our Dad. All the while, she lived life as the Matriarch of the family, and to us, was a shining example of how to love and live.

One of the "oldest" members of Guess Rd Baptist, she would correct us to say she had been there LONGER than most. She loved her church and found peace reading her Bible. After moving to Raleigh she enjoyed "going" to Hayes Barton Baptist which meant she was watching from the comfort of her favorite chair.

Mom lived a fantastic life and leaves behind so many enduring and entertaining memories to all who crossed her path. She will surely be missed.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lonzo and Ruby Bass, her brother Marvin Bass, and her husband that she adored, Norman Hawley.

She is survived by her children, Douglas Hawley (Wanda), David Hawley (Janet), and Bonnie Stefureac (Dan), her grandchildren, Jeff Hawley (Erica), Logan Hawley (Julie), Marcus Hawley, Erin Timberlake (Ervin), Blair Waldo (Preston), Ashley Roberson (Josh), her bonus grandchildren Kristen Stefureac (Randy) and Kevin Stefureac (Chelsea).

Her great grandchildren Charlie, Henry, Margot, Lily, Ella, Kirsten, Justin, Lauren, Campbell, Abby, Levi, Price, and Blake.

In light of Covid and her wishes, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Guess Road Baptist Church, Durham NC.

Clements Funeral Service.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 30, 2020.
