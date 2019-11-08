|
Doris Witcher Hodgin
Raleigh
Doris Witcher Hodgin, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away November 5, 2019 in Raleigh, NC, due to complications from a heart procedure.
Doris was born November 7, 1927 in High Point, NC, to William Hamilton Witcher and Ida Mae Witcher. On September 20, 1946, she married the love of her life, David Allen Hodgin and they had three children.
Doris' pride and joy was her family and she loved having everyone at her house every Thanksgiving and Christmas to celebrate together. She loved gardening and was a longtime member of the Longview Garden Club where she lived.
She loved eating at the K&W Cafeteria every night with her friends and we will certainly miss hearing her stories each night when she got home.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children; David Steven Hodgin (Donna), Norman Christopher Hodgin (Donna), and Jan Hodgin Fruchterman (Greg), three grandchildren; Joey Hodgin (Tracy), Amy Hodgin, and Amanda Dean, one great grandchild; Kaitlyn Hodgin,her brother Bud Witcher, her sister Phyllis Witcher Sykes and her constant companion, Hylton the cat.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, David Hodgin and her mother Ida Witcher.
We are comforted knowing that she is reunited with her husband whom she missed dearly.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9th from 10a.m. until 10:45a.m. at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh. Funeral services will begin at 11a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be held following the service at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 8, 2019