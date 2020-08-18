Doris Johnson Price
Sanford
Doris Johnson Price, 82, formerly of Sanford passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday August 20th, 2020 at Buffalo Cemetery.
Mrs. Price was born in Johnston Co, daughter of the late Charlie Elliot Johnson and Ethel Collier Johnson. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Price and son Todd Price. Doris had a career as a bookkeeper having worked at Wilkinson Cadillac, Lee Co High School, Simpson & Simpson Real Estate, and Southern Carpet & Interiors. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sanford.
Doris is survived by her son Bobby "Bob" Price Jr. (Tammy) of Mebane; daughter in-law Terri C. Price of Sanford; grandchildren Kasey Price and Clay Price; and sister Joyce Long of Winston Salem.
Memorials can be made to the Triangle American Heart Association
, 5001 South Miami Blvd, Suite 300 Durham, NC 27703.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.