Doris Johnson
May 17, 1928 - November 14, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Doris Walker Johnson, 92, died peacefully, with family present, at the Hock Family Pavilion on November 14, 2020, following a brief illness.
Known for her smile and outgoing personality, Doris was born in Durham, the middle child of Clarence E. and Mildred (Mutter) Walker, on May 17, 1928. She was educated in the Durham public schools and graduated with the Durham High School Class of 1946. On March 20, 1948, Doris married Clyde T. Johnson.
An active member of Asbury UMC, Doris sang in the choir and was a life member of the United Methodist Women. Her strong faith translated into countless acts of caring for family, friends, neighbors, and even their pets. Doris volunteered hundreds of hours for the American Cancer Society
Detection Clinic at Watts Hospital and was employed for nearly 20 years by Belk-Leggett in the Accounts Payable and Personnel departments. In their retirement, Doris and Clyde enjoyed fishing with extended family at the NC coast.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Jean W. Vickers, and Clarence E. "Bud" Walker, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Louise Johnson, of the home. Doris is also mourned by her chosen family, John and Donna van Arnold of Durham, along with their children, George "Benzie" (Jacqueline) van Arnold of Glen Alpine, NC, and Rachel van Arnold of Asheville, for whom Doris and Clyde were the quintessential grandparents.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Maplewood Cemetery, Durham, NC. All are welcome but are required to social distance and wear face coverings. The graveside will be viewable via LiveStream; please visit Hall-Wynne's website for the link.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Doris' memory to Asbury UMC of Durham.
The Johnson family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
; select obits.