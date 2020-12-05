1/
Doris Johnson
1938 - 2020
Doris Jean Blackley Johnson
February 6, 1938 - December 3, 2020
Wendell, North Carolina - In her honor a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 West Third Street, Wendell, NC. Doris will lie in repose prior from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends after the service. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com.


Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 5, 2020.
