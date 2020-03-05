|
|
Doris May Jones
August 2, 1929 - February 29, 2020
Apex
Doris May Jones died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Transitions Life Hospice Home.
Doris was born August 2, 1929 in Pitt County, NC to the late David H. May and Mary Etta May Roebuck. She retired from Hobart Sales after many years as a bookkeeper.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 69 ½ years Preston D. Jones, her parents, two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by daughters Vicky Bailey (Richard), Linda Priest, sons Kenny (Beth) and Dave (Shelia), brother Jimmy May (Janie) and four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends including special friends Phil and Diane Hight.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:30pm – 5:30pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Apex Funeral Home, 550 W Williams St, Apex, NC 27502. A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Doris's memory to Transitions LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020