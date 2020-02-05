|
Doris Lee Barnes
July 14, 1916 - January 31, 2020
Rock Ridge
Doris Lee Barnes, 103, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home in Rock Ridge. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Marsh Swamp Free Will Baptist Church, 6664 Rock Ridge School Road. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 – 1:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, Marsh Swamp Free Will Baptist Church.
Doris was born on July 14, 1916 at her parents' home in Rock Ridge, and she lived a long and healthy life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and sister. Doris loved her home, her garden, stitching, quilting, reading, singing, and above all, her family and many friends. She was always involved with her church. She consistently encouraged educational advancement for her family and community.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert L. Barnes, Jr.; her infant son, Thomas Lee Barnes; parents, Leonard C. and Addie Lee Boykin Barnes; sister, Carolyn Barnes Bissette and her brother, H. Cecil Barnes.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Linda Lee Barnes Cater (Vincent); son, Robert L. Barnes III (Laura); grandsons, Robert B. Mayo and David G. Mayo (Erin); great grandchildren, David A. Mayo (Bridget), Jonathan R. Mayo (Emily), Anna Lee Mayo, Maria Grace Mayo, Charles D. Mayo, Thomas R. Mayo, and Caroline B. Mayo; great-great grandchildren, S. Ford Mayo, Brennan S. Mayo, Ella B. Mayo and Colin M. Mayo; sisters, Sarah B. Tomlinson and Jean B. Simpson and numerous devoted nieces and nephews.
Special thanks are given to her loving and devoted caregivers over the past decade; Ms. Minnie Barnes, Ms. Minnie Crudup, Ms. Diane Hester, Ms. Nancy Moore, Ms. Jessie Terrell, and Ms. Courtney Barnes.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to Marsh Swamp Free Will Baptist Church, 6504 Rock Ridge School Road, Wilson, North Carolina 27893 or the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, P. O. Box 249, Middlesex, North Carolina 27557.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 5, 2020