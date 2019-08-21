Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home Chapel
Clayton, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Letchworth Williams


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Letchworth Williams Obituary
Doris Letchworth Williams

May 8, 1930 - August 16, 2019

Franklin

Doris Letchworth Williams, 89, of Franklin NC, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.

She was born May 8, 1930 to the late Walter Duffy Letchworth and Martha Jones Letchworth of Snow Hill, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Williams of Garner NC, where they had resided for numerous years. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ray Vernon of Franklin, NC; brothers, WD Letchworth Jr. and Edward Letchworth; sisters, Louise Tyson, Emma Mae Hardison, and Elsie Hardison.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Williams Vernon of Franklin, NC and Dawn Williams Capps (Earl) of Durham, NC; granddaughter, Danielle Thompson of Franklin, NC; son-in-law, Butch Thompson of Garner, NC; special sister-in-law, Rachel Williams Hudson of Jacksonville, NC; brother-in-law, Don Hudson of Jacksonville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, August 22 at McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton, NC. A Funeral Service will be held at 3 pm, Thursday, August 22 in the McLaurin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.

McLaurin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements in Clayton, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaurin Funeral Home
Download Now