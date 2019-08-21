|
|
Doris Letchworth Williams
May 8, 1930 - August 16, 2019
Franklin
Doris Letchworth Williams, 89, of Franklin NC, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019.
She was born May 8, 1930 to the late Walter Duffy Letchworth and Martha Jones Letchworth of Snow Hill, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel Williams of Garner NC, where they had resided for numerous years. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ray Vernon of Franklin, NC; brothers, WD Letchworth Jr. and Edward Letchworth; sisters, Louise Tyson, Emma Mae Hardison, and Elsie Hardison.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Williams Vernon of Franklin, NC and Dawn Williams Capps (Earl) of Durham, NC; granddaughter, Danielle Thompson of Franklin, NC; son-in-law, Butch Thompson of Garner, NC; special sister-in-law, Rachel Williams Hudson of Jacksonville, NC; brother-in-law, Don Hudson of Jacksonville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, August 22 at McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton, NC. A Funeral Service will be held at 3 pm, Thursday, August 22 in the McLaurin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
McLaurin Funeral Home is handling the arrangements in Clayton, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 21, 2019