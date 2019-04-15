|
|
Doris Louise Steele
April 7, 1930 – April 12, 2019
Raleigh
Louise T. Steele, 89, of Raleigh died Friday. She was born in Hope Mills, NC to the late Arthur and Theola Bass Thornton. Louise retired from North Hills, Inc. where she served as Comptroller for 30 years. She was predeceased by her husband William "Bill" Steele in 2012.
Louise is survived by her daughter Terry S. Handy and husband, Larry of Hillsborough.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Steven Liebowitz for his care over the years.
Graveside Funeral Rites will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Brier Creek Memorial Park, Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Wake County.
Condolences may be made to the family at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 15, 2019