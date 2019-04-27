|
|
Doris Finkle Martin
April 3, 1929 – April 24, 2019
Raleigh
Doris Finkle Martin, 90 of Raleigh, passed away on April 24, 2019. She was born April 3, 1929 in Shavertown, NY to the late Kenneth and Nora Finkle. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Donald Martin; daughter, Robin Martin Buchanan; and brother-in-law, Sherman Martin.
Doris is survived by her son, Chris Martin of the home; son-in-law, Ronnie Buchanan of Cary; brothers, Doraville Finkle (Alice) of Cutchogue, NY and Raymond Finkle (Katie) of Roscoe, NY; brother-in-law, Roger Martin of Los Angeles, CA; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A small gathering will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 6:30 PM with a service to follow at 7:00 PM at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh, NC 27605. Condolences to the family at www.brownwynneraleigh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2019