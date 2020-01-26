Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 893-3232
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rawls Baptist Church
10665 U. S. Highway 401 North
Fuquay Varina, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Rawls Baptist Church
10665 U. S. Highway 401 North
Fuquay Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Moore


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Moore Obituary
Doris Mangum Moore

January 27, 1927 - January 24, 2020

Fuquay-Varina

Doris Mangum Moore, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully in her home on January 24, 2020. She was born January 27, 1927 in Harnett County to Kathleen Sanford Mangum and John Edwin Mangum.

Doris worked alongside her husband, Thomas, on their farm in Harnett County for 45 years. Although her work may not have been as strenuous as his, she was, nonetheless, an equal partner in the farm's success. Her life was one of selfless devotion to her family, oftentimes putting their needs ahead of her own. She was a faithful and devoted member of Rawls Baptist Church for 80 years. She served there in many capacities including working in the nursery, singing alto in the choir, helping in Vacation Bible School, cleaning the church facilities and many other acts of love and service behind the scenes.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Moore Watkins, and husband, Dan; daughter, Susan Moore Vickers Smith, and husband Randy; grandchildren, Jessica Blair Vickers, Morgan Leigh Smith and Andrew John Thomas Smith, as well as two sisters, Nan Mangum Heath and Sandra Mangum Schumann and her sister-in-law Sue Betty Gardner Kelly. She was known as "Aunt Doris" by many nephews and great-nieces.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020, which would have been her 93rd birthday, at 11:00 a.m. at Rawls Baptist Church, 10665 U. S. Highway 401 North, Fuquay Varina, NC. A Service of Worship and Celebration of her Life will follow at noon with a graveside service immediately thereafter. Friends and family attending the service are invited to join the family for lunch in the church Fellowship Hall afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rawls Baptist Church in her memory.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ms. Mary Jane Frost, who was her caregiver and best friend for four years. She loved and cared for Doris as if she were her own mother. Heartfelt thanks also go to the nurses, clinical nurse assistants, and chaplain from Community Hospice.

Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -