Doris Mangum Moore
January 27, 1927 - January 24, 2020
Fuquay-Varina
Doris Mangum Moore, wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully in her home on January 24, 2020. She was born January 27, 1927 in Harnett County to Kathleen Sanford Mangum and John Edwin Mangum.
Doris worked alongside her husband, Thomas, on their farm in Harnett County for 45 years. Although her work may not have been as strenuous as his, she was, nonetheless, an equal partner in the farm's success. Her life was one of selfless devotion to her family, oftentimes putting their needs ahead of her own. She was a faithful and devoted member of Rawls Baptist Church for 80 years. She served there in many capacities including working in the nursery, singing alto in the choir, helping in Vacation Bible School, cleaning the church facilities and many other acts of love and service behind the scenes.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Moore Watkins, and husband, Dan; daughter, Susan Moore Vickers Smith, and husband Randy; grandchildren, Jessica Blair Vickers, Morgan Leigh Smith and Andrew John Thomas Smith, as well as two sisters, Nan Mangum Heath and Sandra Mangum Schumann and her sister-in-law Sue Betty Gardner Kelly. She was known as "Aunt Doris" by many nephews and great-nieces.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020, which would have been her 93rd birthday, at 11:00 a.m. at Rawls Baptist Church, 10665 U. S. Highway 401 North, Fuquay Varina, NC. A Service of Worship and Celebration of her Life will follow at noon with a graveside service immediately thereafter. Friends and family attending the service are invited to join the family for lunch in the church Fellowship Hall afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rawls Baptist Church in her memory.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ms. Mary Jane Frost, who was her caregiver and best friend for four years. She loved and cared for Doris as if she were her own mother. Heartfelt thanks also go to the nurses, clinical nurse assistants, and chaplain from Community Hospice.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020