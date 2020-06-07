Doris J. Newton



April 5, 1934 - June 4, 2020



Willow Spring



Doris Jean Newton, 86, passed away at Rex Hospital on Thursday. A native of Harnett County, Doris was the daughter of the late William Henry and Sarah Stephenson Johnson.



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10th at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh. The family asks that all attending the graveside service wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Following the graveside service, a private memorial service will be held at 3:00 and live streamed via the Benson Grove Baptist Church website.



Doris is survived by her daughters, Joan Newton Nelson (Garret) of Raleigh, Terresa Newton Martin (Stephen) of Calabash; granddaughters, Kendall Joy Martin of Little River, SC, Laura Catherine Nelson of Raleigh; sisters, Lee Ellen Langdon (Bobby) of Benson, Janie Rae Butler(Emil) of Independence, VA; sisters-in-law Edna Johnson of Raleigh, Phyllis Johnson of Garner.



In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia McGill and brothers, Charles Lavon Johnson, and Cecil Johnson.



Doris, "Dot", loved her family fiercely and took great pride in being the matriarch of her family. An avid reader, she loved to be at home with a good book and a Hallmark movie. She had a green thumb and delighted in cultivating her plants and sharing cuttings. Hard headed and kindhearted, Doris knew when there was a need in her community and never accepted that there was nothing she could do to help. All of her friends and family benefited from her stopping by for a visit and the cards she faithfully sent. She was quick to share stories of her granddaughters' accomplishments with everyone she met and loved being their Grammy. Doris had an incredibly close relationship with her sisters and valued their friendship as her greatest treasure. They shared a church family that was dear to Doris's heart and a faith that was always a support and comfort to her. She looked forward to spending eternity with her beloved husband and parents, and knew she'd meet them at the river.



