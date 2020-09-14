DORIS P. DRIVERFeb. 1, 1933 – Sept. 12, 2020ZEBULONDoris Painter Driver, 87, of Zebulon, died Saturday morning. Doris was a daughter of the late Charlie and Nannie Mae Arnold Painter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby K. Driver; sisters, Faye P. Martin, Virginia P. Pearce, Fannie Mae P. Jeffreys, Barbara P. Carroll and Lavata P. Bussey; brothers, Thomp Painter, Wyatt Painter and Charles Painter.A graveside service will be held 2 pm Tuesday at Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:30 -8 p.m. Monday at Strickland Funeral Home, Louisburg, 103 W. Franklin St. Louisburg.Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Terry Jackson; son and daughter-in-law, Sonny and Angie Driver of all of Zebulon; sister, Kathryn P. Vaughan of Wendell; grandchildren, Zack and wife, Amanda; Rebekah, Caleb, Elizabeth and Madison; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Lila Kate.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Baptist Tabernacle Church, Cemetery Fund, 1599 NC 231 Wendell, NC 27591.Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg,