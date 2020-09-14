1/1
Doris P. Driver
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DORIS P. DRIVER

Feb. 1, 1933 – Sept. 12, 2020

ZEBULON

Doris Painter Driver, 87, of Zebulon, died Saturday morning. Doris was a daughter of the late Charlie and Nannie Mae Arnold Painter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby K. Driver; sisters, Faye P. Martin, Virginia P. Pearce, Fannie Mae P. Jeffreys, Barbara P. Carroll and Lavata P. Bussey; brothers, Thomp Painter, Wyatt Painter and Charles Painter.

A graveside service will be held 2 pm Tuesday at Baptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:30 -8 p.m. Monday at Strickland Funeral Home, Louisburg, 103 W. Franklin St. Louisburg.

Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Terry Jackson; son and daughter-in-law, Sonny and Angie Driver of all of Zebulon; sister, Kathryn P. Vaughan of Wendell; grandchildren, Zack and wife, Amanda; Rebekah, Caleb, Elizabeth and Madison; great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Lila Kate.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Baptist Tabernacle Church, Cemetery Fund, 1599 NC 231 Wendell, NC 27591.

Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg,

www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
ptist Tabernacle Church Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Strickland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved