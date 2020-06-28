Doris Parker

Doris Faye Raynor ParkerDecember 19, 1924 - June 26, 2020High PointDoris Faye Raynor Parker, 95, of High Point, NC, formerly of Rolesville, NC, passed away peacefully Friday morning, June 26, 2020, at her home in High Point, NC. She was born in Coats, NC and was the adopted daughter of the late William ("Bill") Carr Roberts and Lessie Hill Roberts of Rolesville, NC. She was married to W. Harold Parker, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1998 after 55 years of marriage.She was a long-time member of Rolesville Baptist Church before moving to High Point in 2008 where she attended First Baptist Church of Jamestown. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend of many. She enjoyed her daily devotionals and was an avid reader. In her earlier life she and Parker traveled extensively to many parts of the world.As a matter of health and public safety, a private graveside service and entombment will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend J. Marshall Neathery officiating. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.Mrs. Parker is survived by her son, W. Harold Parker, Jr. and wife, Sandra, of New London, NC; her daughter, Catherine Faye Parker, of Greensboro, NC; her grandchildren, Karen Parker Davis and husband, Lyle, of Summerville, SC, Christin Parker McAllister and husband, Mike, of Wilmington, NC, and Sharyn Cain Busick and husband, James, of High Point, NC. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Cameron Davis, Carson McAllister, Riley McAllister, Maisy McAllister and Hunter Busick.The Parker Family is most appreciative of all thoughts and prayers and would like to extend special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), and to her caregivers, Georgiana Stone and Kristina Vaughan, for their devoted care in her final days.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rolesville Baptist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 185, Rolesville, NC 27571 or to Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice), 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.A service of Bright Funeral Home, Wake Forest. (919-556-5811)