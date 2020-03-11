|
Doris Samia Baddour
December 31, 1929 - March 9, 2020
Goldsboro
Doris Samia Baddour, 90, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Doris was born on December 31, 1929 in Lawrence, Mass. to the late Moussa and Eva Samia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Mitchell David Baddour. Doris was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Doris' faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was her anchor. Her sincere smile, enthusiastic love of life, and concern for all people endeared her to those she met. She loved everyone, encouraged others, and had abundant energy. Doris' greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She will be missed and greatly remembered.
Doris is survived by three sons, Michael Baddour and wife, Peggy of Hubert; Paul Baddour and wife, Cindy of Fuquay Varina; Tony Baddour and wife, Saharon of Wilmington; one daughter, Mary Ann (Pixie) Kannan May and husband Roger of Nashville; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Samia and Robert Samia.
A rosary will be said on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. followed by a time of visitation until 8:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1603 Edgerton Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 11, 2020