Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
White Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Doris Stephenson Parker


1937 - 2019
Doris Stephenson Parker Obituary
Doris Stephenson Parker

October 7, 1937 - February 14, 2019

Clayton

Doris Stephenson Parker, 81, daughter of the late Harvey and Lucy Mae Stanley Stephenson passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, James Parker; son, Mark Parker and his wife Lisa of Clayton; brother, Billy Stephenson and his wife Liz of Garner; sister, Elaine Langdon and her husband Bobby of Matthews; grandchildren, Mark Parker, Jr. and his wife Zamara of Raleigh and Jessica Parker of Smithfield.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00pm at White Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the Parker family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2019
