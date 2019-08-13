|
Doris Pittman Sykes
Enfield
Doris Pittman Sykes, 101, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Scotland House assisted living in Scotland Neck, NC.
Affectionately known as "Biddie" by close friends and family, Doris was born in Halifax County on December 9, 1917, one of 10 children born to Horace and Rebecca Pittman. She was predeceased by her husband, Marion Sykes, Sr., one son, Horace Milton Sykes, her parents and by all nine of her brothers and sisters. She was the beloved matriarch of the Sykes and Pittman families.
Doris is survived by four of her children: Marion Sykes, Jr., (Gwen) of Havelock; Alan Sykes (Tanya) of Matthews; Phil Sykes (Wanda) of Enfield; and Phyllis Sykes Parker of Greenville. She was blessed by seven grandchildren: Lisa Sykes Hudson (Doug) of Greenville, Jeff Sykes (Erica) of Abu Dhabi, UAE; Jordan Sykes (Leslie) of Charlotte, Ruffin Sykes of Winston-Salem; Travis Parker (Kelly) of Murphy; Laura Sykes of Asheville and Phillip Sykes (Ashlei) of Cary. She was also an inspiration to her seven great-grandchildren: Parker and Paige Hudson of Greenville; Hollis and Halkett Sykes of Charlotte, Charlie Sykes and his brothers, Henry and Jackson Folsom, of Cary.
Doris was a child of The Great Depression. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school and was accepted at UNC-Greensboro. Unfortunately she was unable to attend because she was needed at home to care for her disabled mother and her younger brother and sister. She could recount in detail growing up in a large farm family and how things were done differently in what was the pre-modern era of her youth and young adulthood. She loved to read and was a prolific letter writer to family and friends. She was always encouraging of the accomplishments and successes of her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. She inspired all of them on the importance of education and was a living example of the sacrifice and work ethic necessary for them to reach their potential. More importantly, she demonstrated daily in her own life and passed along to them by her example and wisdom the values of a true Christian. Doris was the oldest living member of the Enfield Baptist Church where she had served as a Sunday school teacher and Deacon. She was humble, judged no one, and respected everyone.
A memorial service, preceded by visitation at 11:00am, will be held at Enfield Baptist Church on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Enfield Baptist Church, 200 West Burnette Avenue, Enfield NC 27823. Interment will follow after the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Enfield.
Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His godly ones."
Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 13, 2019