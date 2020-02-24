Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Knightdale Baptist Church
15 Main Street
Knightdale, NC
Doris Talley


1932 - 2020
Doris Talley Obituary
Doris Knott Talley

Knightdale

Doris Knott Talley, 87, peacefully passed on to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born May 23, 1932 in eastern Wake County to the late Joe Knott, Sr. and Ethel Robertson Knott. Doris graduated from Knightdale High School in 1950 and Meredith College in 1954.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, February 26, at Knightdale Baptist Church, 15 Main Street, Knightdale. Burial will immediately follow.

Her children will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 pm, Tuesday, February 25, at Harold Poole Funeral Home, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2020
