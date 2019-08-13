|
Doris Mann Vaughn
Pittsboro
Doris Mann Vaughn moved from her home in Pittsboro to her home in Heaven on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with her Heavenly Father to welcome her home with her husband, P.B.(Belk) Vaughn and her parents A.G. (Teamy) and Jenny Cotton Man and many friends and loved ones. Dori's family was so dear to her, devoted, caring and showed their love in so many ways.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie Vaughn and wife Glenette, Grandson Brian Vaughn (Tina) and Todd Vaughn (Cheryl) and the loves of her life four Great Grandchildren, Amber, Layla, Tori and Carter. What enjoyment they brought her in her "old age." Doris was surrounded by seven of the most dedicated nieces anyone could have, always there for her, in touch by visits, phone calls and cards. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Julian and Harden Mann and her sisters Elizabeth Goodwin, Mable Jones and Maudie Mitchell.
Doris graduated from high school as Valedictorian and also the youngest of her class.
After graduation she worked a number of years as an in inspector at Chatham Mills in Pittsboro. Leaving there she was employed with the Purchasing Department at UNC, Chapel Hill until she retired. Doris worked as a substitute teacher at Northwood High School in Pittsboro.
Doris was a longtime faithful member of Pittsboro Baptist Church- Sunday School Teacher, Pastoral Search Committee, Board of Trustees, Building Committee, Tape Ministry and Choir Member for many years.
Doris was given a talent of writing songs and poetry. She published a small book of her work for family and friends.
Doris was fortunate to travel to many places, many of our states including Hawaii and Alaska. She and a "special friend" enjoyed going on several cruises and to foreign countries and islands but she always said the "Isle of Man" was her favorite place.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 1PM -2PM at Pittsboro Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will follow at 2PM with Rev. Gooch presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris's memory to UNC Hospice P.O. Box 1077 Pittsboro, NC 27312 or to the .
