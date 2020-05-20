Doris Weatherspoon Vaughn
Raleigh
On Friday, May 15th, 2020, Doris Weatherspoon Vaughn, 99, passed away at Rex Rehab and Nursing Center in Apex, North Carolina. This beautiful, gracious, giving lady, lovingly known to all who knew her as "Boss," joined her Savior to live with him in a glorious home he prepared for her for all of eternity. Our sweet Boss will forever be cherished as a role model, loving wife, protective mother, fun grandmother and great grandmother, generous friend and strong Christian soldier for God. Doris made her earthly home on Penny Road in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was born September 17, 1920 in Wake County to the late Raymond Bruce Weatherspoon and Blanche Stephens Weatherspoon. She retired with 25 years of service with Nationwide Insurance Company and was a Charter Member of Swift Creek Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Swift Creek Baptist Church, where Doris spent a lifetime of dedicated service. She will be inurned at the church cemetery.
Surviving: Daughter, Nancy Decatur Vaughn O'Leary of Lakewood, California; Grandsons, David BellKnapp of Decatur, Georgia and Brian Knapp of Jacksonville, Florida; Great –Grandchildren, Ryan and Kira; Special Cousin, Louise Wilkins of Raleigh, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and Her Adopted Family: Lynda Hinnant and the late Jim Hinnant and their children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kline Decatur Vaughn; Son: Christopher Vaughn; brothers: Howard, Kenneth and George.
A very special thank you for the extraordinary care and love she received by the Rex Rehab and Nursing Staff along with Sandy Tucker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swift Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 9300 Penny Road, Raleigh, North Carolina 27606.
Condolences to the family may be posted at www.PooleFuneral.com under the Tributes section.
Published in The News and Observer on May 20, 2020.