Doris Wilkins
1932 - 2020
Born in Wilmington Feburary 17,1932.She was a Deacon fan, having graduated from Wake Forest University, following attending the UNC school of social work, she began a 15 year social work career in Rowan County as a foster care worker, she transferred in 1970 to Wake County Department of social services where she served as a foster care and adoption worker. She left for a while to serve children at the Methodist Home for Children, returning to the Wake DSS she completed her career retiring in 1994, Doris was a great child advocate. Throughout her career wanting her children to feel special, she always personally recognized Birthdays and special occasions of hundreds of children she served. Many of her children continued to contact her after retirement. In her declining health she movedin 2018 with her twin sister Frances, to be with her neice Sondra, who lovingly care for both until their deaths. Always an outgoing person she embraced many diverse friends, she reached out to assist an Immigrant Iraqi family with their transition to America. This grew into a close and loving relationship with Muwafaq, Shatha and their two daughters Ishtar and Tabarik. Among long time friends, Sharon, Gaye, Sylvia and Vernon. She will be dearly missed by by friends and family.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL 36360
3347744551
