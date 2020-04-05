Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Yates Goodwin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Yates Goodwin Obituary
Doris Yates Goodwin

10/06/1933 - 04/03/2020

Apex

Doris Lee Yates Goodwin, 86, of Apex died Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in the Mt. Pisgah Community of Wake County to J.C. Yates and Lilly Wilkins Yates on October 6, 1933.

After her marriage to Graham Goodwin, they moved to the Olive Chapel Community where she was a lifetime resident. She was a faithful member of Olive Chapel Baptist Church and active in the Church Choir. Mrs. Goodwin retired from UNC Press in Chapel Hill and State Employees Credit Union of Apex.

Mrs. Goodwin is survived by her sons: Roger Goodwin (Denise) and Dan Goodwin (Debbie); sister: Isabelle Blackman (Fred) of High Point; sister-in-law, Sandra Yates of Cary; grandchildren: Courtney (Kyle) Zachary, and Matt (Cecily) Jackson; and 5 great grandchildren: McKayla, Mason, Maverick Jackson, and Hailey, Peyton Zachary.

She is predeceased by her husband, Graham Goodwin, and brother, Jimmy Yates.

Mrs. Goodwin's services will be private.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Olive Chapel Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -