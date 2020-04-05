|
|
Doris Yates Goodwin
10/06/1933 - 04/03/2020
Apex
Doris Lee Yates Goodwin, 86, of Apex died Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in the Mt. Pisgah Community of Wake County to J.C. Yates and Lilly Wilkins Yates on October 6, 1933.
After her marriage to Graham Goodwin, they moved to the Olive Chapel Community where she was a lifetime resident. She was a faithful member of Olive Chapel Baptist Church and active in the Church Choir. Mrs. Goodwin retired from UNC Press in Chapel Hill and State Employees Credit Union of Apex.
Mrs. Goodwin is survived by her sons: Roger Goodwin (Denise) and Dan Goodwin (Debbie); sister: Isabelle Blackman (Fred) of High Point; sister-in-law, Sandra Yates of Cary; grandchildren: Courtney (Kyle) Zachary, and Matt (Cecily) Jackson; and 5 great grandchildren: McKayla, Mason, Maverick Jackson, and Hailey, Peyton Zachary.
She is predeceased by her husband, Graham Goodwin, and brother, Jimmy Yates.
Mrs. Goodwin's services will be private.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Olive Chapel Baptist Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2020