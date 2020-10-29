Dorothy Ann Barlow



Fuquay-Varina



Dorothy Ann Barlow passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Dorothy will be buried beside James at Arlington National Cemetery.



Dorothy was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1932. She graduated from Hempstead High School and St Luke's School of Nursing in New York City. She married James D. Barlow in 1955, a young Ensign in the US Navy. They enjoyed an adventurous life of experiences and travel as James served in the US Navy for 32 years. James and Dorothy were married for 49 years prior to his death in 2005. Dorothy was a registered nurse and worked at Wake Med and a family physician practice.



She was a loving and generous mother known for her volunteer work in the community by making quilts and stuffed animals for the police department to give to children they come in contact with to volunteering for drug trials for breast cancer research.



Dorothy spoiled her family with her excellent cooking and her love of entertaining. Her love for her friends and family also extended to every stray animal she came across, finding them loving homes or adopting them herself.



She is survived by her children, James, Laura (Rod) and Jonathan and daughter-in-law, Beth; grandchildren, Miriam, Jordan, Emily, Caroline, John Michael, Anna, Griffith; and seven great-grandchildren.



The family is grateful for the care given to Dorothy from Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh.



